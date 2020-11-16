McCoy did not record any statistics over three snaps from scrimmage in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran running back's irrelevance persisted in Week 10, although McCoy at least saw a smidgen of game action after not logging a single snap over the three prior games. McCoy appears destined for a similar outlook during the second half of the season as long as the likes of Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette remain healthy in front of him.