McCoy did not record any statistics over three snaps from scrimmage in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
The veteran running back's irrelevance persisted in Week 10, although McCoy at least saw a smidgen of game action after not logging a single snap over the three prior games. McCoy appears destined for a similar outlook during the second half of the season as long as the likes of Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette remain healthy in front of him.
