McCoy rushed once for minus-5 yards and secured five of seven targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After logging just a sole touch in Week 1, McCoy finished second in receptions only to Mike Evans on the afternoon. However, he also dropped a would-be touchdown on a perfectly placed pass by Tom Brady, preventing the veteran running back from a much bigger performance. The increase in McCoy's role compared to the opener was at least mildly encouraging, but it remains to be seen whether it will hold in a Week 3 road matchup against the Broncos.