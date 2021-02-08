McCoy was active but did not log a snap during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The veteran has now been to two Super Bowls in which he hasn't logged a snap, as in addition to failing to get into Sunday's contest, he was a healthy scratch for the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers a year ago. After inking a one-year deal with the Buccaneers last offseason, McCoy ultimately recorded just 25 touches (10 rushing, 15 receiving) all season, as both subsequent signee Leonard Fournette and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn ate into his opportunities. McCoy never touched the ball during Tampa Bay's postseason run, but he did display some explosiveness at times when seeing action in 2020. Now having carried the ball just 271 times over the last three seasons combined, the degree of wear and tear on the 32-year-old's body may arguably not be commensurate to what is considered an advanced age for a running back. Whether McCoy will have a chance to substantiate that in 2021 in Tampa Bay or elsewhere remains to be seen, however.