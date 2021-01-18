McCoy was active for Sunday's divisional-round win over the Saints but logged just two snaps from scrimmage and went without a carry or target.

The veteran running back was in uniform at the expense of rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn, but McCoy never saw a touch during the contest. Coach Bruce Arians may opt to once again have McCoy in uniform in Sunday's NFC Championship Game due to his experience, but unless injuries strike Leonard Fournette and/or Ronald Jones, the 32-year-old may once again play a minimal-to-non-existent role.