McCoy (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Chicago, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

McCoy emerged from Week 4 with a Grade 2 ankle sprain that has left him week-to-week. Elsewhere in the Bucs' backfield, Leonard Fournette (ankle) is doubtful to suit up Thursday, so Ronald Jones is slated to be the unquestioned lead back, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn serving as a change-of-pace option.