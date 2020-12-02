McCoy logged just one offensive snap and did not record any statistics in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

McCoy has now logged a combined four snaps over the last six games, with all of those concentrated between Weeks 10 and 12. The veteran running back has been rendered an absolute non-factor when Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette are healthy, and even rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn's inactive status didn't equate to any action for McCoy.