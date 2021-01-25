McCoy logged just one snap from scrimmage without a touch during the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The veteran back was active for the second straight postseason contest, but just as in a divisional-round win over the Saints, McCoy didn't have a chance to touch the ball against the Packers. Given his sparse usage over the last several weeks, it appears likely McCoy could be headed for a quiet Super Bowl for the second straight year after being saddled with an inactive designation for the Buccaneers' upcoming title-game opponent, the Chiefs, in last year's edition of the contest.