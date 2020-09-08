McCoy is listed as the primary backup to starter Ronald Jones on the first regular-season edition of the Buccaneers' depth chart released Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

McCoy signed with the Buccaneers on July 30, so he had the benefit of a full training camp to acclimate to coach Bruce Arians' offense. That may have been the key to McCoy being listed ahead of fellow new arrival Leonard Fournette for the time being, although it's also very possible the slotting is a formality more than anything else -- while the bruising Fournette is a natural candidate to share early-down work with Jones, McCoy, at this stage of his career and with his accomplished resume as a receiver, seems like an excellent fit to primarily handle third-down duties.