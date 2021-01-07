McCoy (illness) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Saturday's game in Washington.

McCoy missed Tuesday's practice with a "non-injury" designation before participating fully Wednesday, but it appears as though he's now dealing with an illness. If he's unable to receive full medical clearance in time for Saturday's wild-card matchup, Ke'Shawn Vaughn could end up handling increased duties as the No. 3 option in Tampa Bay's backfield.