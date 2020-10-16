McCoy (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn filled in as the passing-down specialist with McCoy inactive for last Thursday's loss to the Bears. While the rookie has flashed some potential, McCoy will probably take the role back now that he's healthy.
