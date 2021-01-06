McCoy (non-injury) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
McCoy appears to have received a day of rest Tuesday, and there's now no reason to doubt his availability for Saturday's upcoming contest in Washington. The veteran running back stands to handle his usual depth role behind Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette.
