McCoy (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
With Leonard Fournette (ankle) out of the lineup, McCoy had a chance to spell lead back Ronald Jones, but an ankle injury of his own won't allow him to continue Sunday. As a result, McCoy will finish Week 4 with one carry for three yards and one reception for three yards. For the rest of Sunday, Ke'Shawn Vaughn will serve as the primary backup to Jones.
More News
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Exclusively in pass-catching role•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Makes five grabs in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: One touch in Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Opens as No. 2 back on depth chart•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Could handle passing downs?•