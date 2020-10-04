McCoy (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With Leonard Fournette (ankle) out of the lineup, McCoy had a chance to spell lead back Ronald Jones, but an ankle injury of his own won't allow him to continue Sunday. As a result, McCoy will finish Week 4 with one carry for three yards and one reception for three yards. For the rest of Sunday, Ke'Shawn Vaughn will serve as the primary backup to Jones.