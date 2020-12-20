McCoy projects to primarily fill a third-down back role in Sunday's game against the Falcons, with Leonard Fournette and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn slated to handle mostly early-down work, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran saw his first touches since Week 6 in last Sunday's win over the Vikings, gaining 35 total yards (32 rushing, three receiving) across 16 snaps from scrimmage. McCoy is now expected to have a steady role for the second straight game due to the absence of Ronald Jones (finger/reserve/COVID-19), with Laine noting the 32-year-old will be given a chance to put his receiving prowess to work on passing downs once again. McCoy's conditioning is reportedly a bit behind where it ideally should be given his sparse playing opportunities this season, but Tom Brady, who's found plenty of success with backs with McCoy's pass-catching acumen over his long career, reportedly has plenty of trust in the 12-year pro.