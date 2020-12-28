McCoy did not log a carry in Saturday's 47-7 win over the Lions but brought in his only target for five yards.

The veteran back wasn't able to garner work in the ground game despite Ronald Jones (finger/reserve/COVID-19) sitting out a second straight game, as coach Bruce Arians opted to give rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn extended opportunity in the second half. McCoy was therefore limited to just one reception over his 13 snaps from scrimmage, making the four rush attempts he logged against the Vikings in Week 14 seem like an outlier at this point. McCoy is likely headed for minimal action again during a Week 17 contest versus the Falcons.