McCoy is considered week-to-week due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain and expected to miss Thursday's contest against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McCoy only had one carry for three yards and one catch for three yards before being forced out of Sunday's win over the Chargers, and it now looks as though he'll be forced to miss at least one more contest before retaking the field. On a more positive note for the Buccaneers, coach Bruce Arians has left the door open on Leonard Fournette (ankle) potentially suiting up in Chicago. For the time being, Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are the only healthy running backs on Tampa Bay's roster.
More News
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Ruled out Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Exclusively in pass-catching role•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Makes five grabs in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: One touch in Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' LeSean McCoy: Opens as No. 2 back on depth chart•