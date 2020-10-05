McCoy is considered week-to-week due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain and expected to miss Thursday's contest against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCoy only had one carry for three yards and one catch for three yards before being forced out of Sunday's win over the Chargers, and it now looks as though he'll be forced to miss at least one more contest before retaking the field. On a more positive note for the Buccaneers, coach Bruce Arians has left the door open on Leonard Fournette (ankle) potentially suiting up in Chicago. For the time being, Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are the only healthy running backs on Tampa Bay's roster.