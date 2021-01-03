McCoy (non-injury) is listed as inactive heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Despite being present at practice Wednesday through Friday, McCoy is dealing with a non-injury-related issue of some kind that will cause him to miss his sixth game of the regular season. With Tampa Bay preparing to go on the road for a wild-card matchup next weekend, McCoy will return to a backup offensive role once able to rejoin the team. The 32-year-old has totaled 72 scrimmage yards on nine offensive touches in his three most recent appearances Weeks 14 through 16.
