McCoy (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Like McCoy, fellow running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) has also been limited in both of the Buccaneers' first two practices of Week 6 after both essentially sat out the Week 5 loss to the Bears with injuries (Fournette played one snap). Assuming both are active for Sunday's game against the Packers, McCoy will probably find himself behind starter Ronald Jones and Fournette in the pecking order at the position. McCoy has seen his offensive snap share decrease over each of his four appearances this season, going from 36 percent Week 1 to seven percent Week 4.
