Hall is considered day-to-day after sustaining a "minor" groin strain in Sunday's 29-27 win over the Jets, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hall played 29 snaps (21 on defense and eight on special teams) and recorded one total tackle before exiting the Week 3 win. The Houston product avoided a long-term issue but may be sidelined for Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup against the Eagles. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely serve as the best indication of whether he can suit up Sunday.