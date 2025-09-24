Buccaneers' Logan Hall: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall is considered day-to-day after sustaining a "minor" groin strain in Sunday's 29-27 win over the Jets, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hall played 29 snaps (21 on defense and eight on special teams) and recorded one total tackle before exiting the Week 3 win. The Houston product avoided a long-term issue but may be sidelined for Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup against the Eagles. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely serve as the best indication of whether he can suit up Sunday.
