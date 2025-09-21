Buccaneers' Logan Hall: Departs with groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jets due to a groin injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Hall suffered the injury in the first half Sunday. Elijah Simmons could get more work on defense while Hall remains sidelined.
