Hall (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Hall opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a groin injury that he sustained during the Bucs' Week 3 win against the Jets. He managed to practice in a limited capacity Friday, and he's progressed enough in his recovery over the weekend to be cleared to play in Sunday's contest. The 2022 second-rounder has logged four tackles (three solo) through the first three games of the regular season.