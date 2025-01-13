Hall (groin) is active for Sunday night's wild-card game versus the Commanders.
Hall was nursing a groin injury at practice this week, but he'll now be ready to go to face Washington in the first round of the playoffs. The defensive compiled nine total tackles (six solo), including 2.5 sacks, over the team's final four regular-season games.
