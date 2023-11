Hall (groin) won't play Sunday against Houston, per coach Todd Bowles, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hall's next chance to take the field will come in Week 10 against the Titans. The 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has seven tackles and half a sack this season. Hall was active against the Bills in Tampa Bay's previous game but didn't see the field while dealing with the same groin injury.