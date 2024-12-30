Hall tallied three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Hall sacked Bryce Young for a nine-yard loss midway through the fourth quarter, and the former was one of five Buccaneers players to log three tackles, which was second-most behind Zyon McCollum (six). Hall is now up to a career-best 5.5 sacks on the season, 2.5 of which have come over his last three games. He'll look to add to his total in the Buccaneers' regular-season finale against the Saints next Sunday.