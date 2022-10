Hall posted three tackles (all solo), including a sack and an additional tackle for loss, during the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons in Week 5.

The rookie second-round pick recorded one of five Buccaneers sacks of Marcus Mariota, his second QB takedown in three games. Hall logged a career-high 36 snaps during the divisional win, leading to his best tackle tally yet after previously notching just a stop apiece in Weeks 1 and 3.