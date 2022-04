The Buccaneers selected Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.

The Houston product is a long edge defender at 6-foot-6 and 283 pounds. Hall broke out as a senior when he racked up 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss after three nondescript seasons to start his career. With Ndamukong Suh gone, Hall fits well at one of the defensive end spots in Tampa Bay's 3-4 defense.