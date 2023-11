Hall (illness) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hall was held out of Friday's practice with an illness, but it now seems as if he'll be able to play through that issue Sunday. The 2022 second-round pick has seen a much larger role on Tampa Bay's defense in his second season, starting eight of the nine games he's appeared in and logging nine total tackles, including half a sack.