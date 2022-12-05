Tampa Bay activated Ryan (foot) from its injured reserve list ahead of Monday's game versus New Orleans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After missing the Buccaneers' last seven games as he recovered from a surgery on a broken foot, it appears Ryan is poised to return to action in Week 13. The veteran safety may be called on to start Monday with both Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield (ankle) listed as doubtful.
