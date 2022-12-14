Ryan recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers.
Sunday's loss to San Fransisco accounted for Ryan's second game back since returning from injured reserve due to a foot injury. The veteran safety logged a team-high nine stops while playing every defensive snap for Tampa Bay, and he could once again take on an expanded secondary role should either Antoine Winfield (ankle) or Mike Edwards (hamstring) fail to gain medical clearance before Sunday's contest against the Bengals.
