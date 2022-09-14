Ryan furnished five tackles (three solo) during the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1.

The veteran defensive back didn't draw the start, but he was heavily involved while playing 57 snaps (83%) overall. Ryan's versatility and experience are expected to be a significant asset to the defense as a whole; his ability to play both cornerback and safety opens a path to more creative secondary alignments that will often see him sharing the field with starting safeties Antoine Winfield and Mike Edwards, as was the case for all but 12 plays versus Dallas.