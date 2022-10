Ryan (foot) is unlikely to play in Week 6 versus the Steelers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Ryan was unavailable for Sunday's victory over the Falcons after suffering a foot injury in Week 4 against Kansas City and according to head coach Todd Bowles, the safety is not expected to be back in Week 6. In his absence, Keanu Neal will likely continue to play a significant role in Tampa Bay's secondary against Pittsburgh.