Ryan (foot) is active Monday against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Ryan will make his return after missing the team's last seven games while on injured reserve. The veteran safety could step into a significant role immediately with Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield (ankle) both inactive against New Orleans.
