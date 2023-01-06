Ryan (knee) has been ruled out for Week 18 against Atlanta, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Ryan will miss Sunday's regular season finale while he tends to a knee injury. It seems likely that the absence will be limited to just one week and that the strong safety will be ready to go for the start of the postseason next weekend. In Ryan's absence, Keanu Neal could garner a few additional snaps in the secondary.
