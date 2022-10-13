Ryan (foot) was listed as a DNP on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday.
This absence from practice was to be expected after Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said that Ryan is likely to miss his second game in a row due to a foot injury suffered in Week 4. The 31-year-old played a prominent rotational role behind starting safeties Antoine Winfield and Mike Edwards (elbow) over the first three games of the season, recording eight tackles, an interception and a forced fumble during this span. As a result, expect Keanu Neal to play a bigger role in the Buccaneers' banged-up secondary during Week 6.