Ryan (foot) did not participate during the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.
Ryan recorded one tackle over nine defensive snaps before exiting with a foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. In his stead, veteran Keanu Neal tallied six tackles after stepping in as Tampa Bay's third safety behind Antonie Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards. Ryan notched 117 tackles and eight passes defended over 15 games with the Giants last year, so his absence could be a significant loss for Week 5's game against the Falcons.