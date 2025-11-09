Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Activated from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Goedeke remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, but this move suggests he is on track to play for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Week 2. If the right tackle is able to return, he will replace Charlie Heck on the Bucs offensive line.
