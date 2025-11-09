Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Cleared to return Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Goedeke was activated from injured reserve Saturday and has been cleared to return from a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 2. He should reclaim his starting role at right tackle while Charlie Heck reverts to a reserve role.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Activated from IR•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Designated to return•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: No timetable for return•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Missing practice Wednesday•