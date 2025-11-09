default-cbs-image
Goedeke (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Goedeke was activated from injured reserve Saturday and has been cleared to return from a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 2. He should reclaim his starting role at right tackle while Charlie Heck reverts to a reserve role.

