Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Designated to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Buccaneers designated Goedeke (foot) to return from injured reserve Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Goedeke has been sidelined since September with a foot injury but is now eligible to return to practice. Once healthy, the 26-year-old should resume his role as the starting right tackle, and the team will have 21 days to officially activate him off injured reserve.
