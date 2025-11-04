default-cbs-image
The Buccaneers designated Goedeke (foot) to return from injured reserve Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Goedeke has been sidelined since September with a foot injury but is now eligible to return to practice. Once healthy, the 26-year-old should resume his role as the starting right tackle, and the team will have 21 days to officially activate him off injured reserve.

