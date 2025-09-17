Goedeke is believed to have avoided a major injury, but he's expected to miss time after aggravating his foot injury in Monday night's win over the Texans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Bucs' right tackle, Goedeke played 12 offensive snaps in Monday night's win before he went to the locker room. Charlie Heck replaced Goedeke on the offensive line. With the Bucs already missing star LT Tristan Wirfs (knee), Tampa Bay can't afford any further injuries up front.