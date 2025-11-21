Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The starting right tackle was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough due to the illness. Goedeke has started just four games this year while dealing with a foot injury, but he looks on track to start his fifth Sunday night against the Rams.
