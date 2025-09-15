Goedeke (foot) is active for Monday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Goedeke picked up a foot injury during the Bucs' Week 1 win over the Falcons, which prevented him from practicing Thursday and Friday. He drew the questionable tag after logging a limited practice Saturday, and he's done enough over the weekend and before Monday's contest to be cleared to start at right tackle. Charlie Heck will be on standby should Goedeke aggravate his foot injury.