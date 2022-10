Goedeke (lower leg) was in a walking boot after Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Goedeke is claiming the injury was not a factor in losing time to Nick Leverett during the game, but he's clearly dealing with some kind of issue to his lower leg. The Buccaneers have a short week and will host the Ravens on Thursday, so Goedeke will likely need to heal quickly if he's going to suit up for the game.