Goedeke agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Goedeke's deal reportedly includes $50 million guaranteed. The 2022 second-round pick has developed into a plus starter at right tackle in terms of both pass protection and run blocking, so it's little surprise to see the Buccaneers secure his long-term status. If Tristan Wirfs (knee) is forced to miss time early in the season, it may be Charlie Heck who suits up at left tackle opposite Goedeke during Sunday's regular-season opener against the Falcons.