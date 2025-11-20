Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Limited by illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Goedeke has played sparingly this season due to a foot injury. He doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of missing Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup against the Rams, but his practice participation in the next few days should clarify his status.
