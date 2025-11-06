Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (foot) was a limited participant in Tampa Bay's practice Wednesday.
Goedeke managed to practice for the first time since suffering a foot injury in September. The 26-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, and the team has until Nov. 24 to officially activate him. Once healthy, Goedeke should return to his role as the Buccaneers' starting right tackle.
