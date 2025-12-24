Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Limited with ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedeke (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Goedeke likely suffered the ankle injury in last Sunday's loss to the Panthers. The right tackle's ability to practice at the start of the week means he is on track to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The 27-year-old will have two more chances to upgrade his practice participation and potentially avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game.
