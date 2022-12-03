Goedeke (foot) was a full participant at Friday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official website reports.
After a limited practice session Thursday, Goedeke was able to take on a full workload Friday, which indicates he is on track to suit up for the team's Week 13 matchup with the Saints. Barring any setbacks at Saturday's practice, look for him to resume his usual role at left guard.
