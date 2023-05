Goedeke could move to right tackle this offseason, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stroud reported that Tristan Wirfs would be moving from right to left tackle after Tampa Bay failed to address the vacancy during the 2023 NFL Draft. He indicated that Goedeke, who started at left guard as a rookie in 2022 but played right tackle in college, would be a prime option to replace Wirfs on the right side if the two-time Pro Bowler did make the position change.