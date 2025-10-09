The Buccaneers have not yet set a timetable for Goedeke (foot) to return from IR, but the team does not consider his injury season-ending at this time, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Goedeke's absence at right tackle has been felt by Tampa Bay, especially with right guard Cody Mauch (knee) having been lost for the year, so it would be a notable boost if he's indeed able to return at some point during the 2025 campaign. As Goedeke remains without a clear timetable to return, however, the Buccaneers will continue relying on Charlie Heck to hold down the fort at right tackle for the foreseeable future.