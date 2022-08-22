Goedeke, who is a candidate to step into the starting left guard role vacated by Aaron Stinnie's season-ending knee injury, committed two holding penalties and a sack in Saturday night's preseason loss to the Titans, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rookie second-round pick's struggles are just part of the Buccaneers' offensive line's bleak state at the moment, with Stinnie's injury Saturday night the latest domino to fall in what has been a difficult summer for the unit. With starting center Ryan Jensen (knee) also out for multiple months, players like Goedeke will inevitably be thrust into action before they're fully prepared and will be forced to learn on the job, which could naturally impact the continuity of the offense as a whole despite a bounty of talent at the skill positions.