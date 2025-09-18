Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bucs placed Goedeke (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.
Both Goedeke and RG Cody Mauch (knee) were placed on injured reserve Thursday, knocking out the right side of the Tampa Bay offensive line. While Mauch is expected to miss the rest of the season, Goedeke is not, though he will be required to miss a minimum of the next four games.
